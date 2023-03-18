Business owners in the tourism sector in the North West have complained about various challenges including dilapidated infrastructure and a lack of government funding. They were speaking during a meeting with officials from the provincial Tourism Department in Mahikeng.

Some called on the authorities to create a conducive business environment.

“My biggest concern is the non-existence or operation of the airport,” says a business owner.

“There is no signage for tourists they struggle around. For example when you look at Mahikeng game reserve, there is no signage. Often people go to the old manyane gate which is not the entrance of the game reserve,” adds a business owner.

“Some of the challenges that we do experience is the issue of infrastructure, roads for example are in bad condition and that makes it difficult for guests to visit our lodge.”

The Tourism MEC Tsotso Tlhapi has conceded that infrastructure challenges are affecting the sector.

“We will make sure that we sit down with public works. We pave a way and develop a program, so that we can work together with public works, to make sure that we fix where we can fix. We know that there are challenges, even the roads do not assist our SMMEs. We are going to make sure we work with the department of public works.”,q

Share article