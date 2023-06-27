Eight people have died, and eight others sustained minor injuries when a bakkie they were travelling in overturned at a rural road at Khalalo AA in Elliotdale, Eastern Cape, on Monday night.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says it is alleged that the driver of a bakkie with 16 occupants lost control of the vehicle, and it veered off the road and rolled several times.

“The bakkie was ferrying traditional healers to or from the Mbhashe river for a traditional ritual when the driver lost control, and it overturned several times.”

Binqose adds, “The MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape, Mr Xolile Nqatha, is extending sincere condolences to the bereaved families while wishing those in the hospital a speedy and full recovery. It is worth noting that this is the second fatal accident involving a bakkie after another one claimed six lives near Corhana on Saturday.”