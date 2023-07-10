Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says government is making great efforts in introducing smart solutions and policies to help transform the transport sector.

Industry experts, policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders from across the transport sector have gathered on Day 1 of the 4 days annual conference.

Transportation plays an integral role in the advancement of the society and help drive economic growth and Minister Chikunga believes the country can get it right through concerted efforts.

“Innovative thinking is by itself never only the direction we must take but equally to figure out the most effective integrated way of working together to implement the solutions. The requirement to plan for and build resilient transport systems that must meet global externalities can never be an easy fit and never achievable through working in silos and lacking integrated systems and implementation.”

The Minister was delivering a keynote address at the Southern African Transport Conference underway in Pretoria on Monday.

The 41st Southern African Transport Conference aims to discuss and devise innovative strategies for the building of a resilient transport system in line with global standards.

Conference chairman, Mathetha Mokonyama says, “Every year we gather, we learn new things and we become better at certain things, this year is no different.”

Mokonyama adds that “They have over 160 contributions most in the form of peer reviewed papers covering various special aspects in the transport sector and we welcome delegates and contributions from 22 other countries.