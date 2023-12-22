3 dead in N1 Road crash in Limpopo, Minister urges caution

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Three people have died after their vehicle lost control and overturned on the N1 between Mookgophong and Mokopane in Limpopo. Four people were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Authorities at the scene said the driver lost control and veered off the road.

“According to the information, the vehicle which had seven occupants was traveling from Alexander in Johannesburg to Tzaneen. This brings the number of December road fatalities in Limpopo to 91.”

‘Vigilance’

Releasing the provisional festive season road statistics on Friday, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has urged motorists to be extra cautious and vigilant on the roads this festive season to avoid unnecessary crashes and reduce fatalities.

Chikunga releases the provisional festive season road statistics and provides a mid-term update on the country’s road safety awareness campaign – with 719 fatalities recorded in the first three weeks of December, a slight decrease from the 751 deaths recorded in the same period last year.

Minister of Transport updates on festive season road statistics

Biggest problems

The Minister expresses her concern about the picture that these early road traffic statistics are showing. She says the biggest problems are, speeding, no seat belt, no driver’s license, unlicensed vehicles and smooth tires.

The extended long public holidays are also of concern as they have led to an increase in festive season traffic. With weekends contributing to about 70% of all recorded traffic accidents.

Since the first of December, 423 roadblocks have been conducted in the country. Over 7 000 vehicles were checked and more than 3 000 infringements were found.

“I am concerned about this long weekend, I will be going to church for this. The heavy drinking is a problem, especially in the residential areas. We will be adjusting our festive season response plans,” says Chikunga.

Provisional stats show 719 fatalities recorded so far this December

Highest number of incidents

The Minister says Gauteng has experienced the highest number of incidents, followed by KwaZulu Natal. “Gauteng has recorded 187 fatalities, KZN has recorded 135 fatalities, Limpopo has recorded 88 fatalities, Mpumalanga has recorded 81 fatalities, Western Cape has recorded 76 fatalities, Eastern Cape has recorded 59 fatalities, Free State has recorded 49 fatalities, North West has recorded 37 fatalities, Northern Cape has recorded 16 fatalities.”

Over 3 500 motorists have been arrested across the country for various road offences.

“Our law enforcement officers conducted 423 roadblocks nationally in which 753 823 vehicles were stopped and checked. A total of 173 307 infringement notices were issued, 1 333 vehicles were discontinued, 2 619 vehicles were impounded, and 3 573 motorists were arrested for various offences,” Chikunga adds.