The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) says they have little to celebrate on this Freedom Day.

The union says 29 years of ANC rule has not produced the kind of meaningful transformation, which the working class fought for, during the dark days of apartheid.

It says as a result of failed policies, South Africa is the most unequal society in the world.

NUMSA national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, “We have the highest unemployment rate in Africa. Our rate of unemployment is even higher than the Ukraine and they are a country at war. And we also have the highest number of graduates who are unemployed, as well as highest numbers of young people sitting at home, not working.

The capitalist class has used the COVID-19 pandemic to enrich itself. The virus had a devastating impact particularly during the lockdown when people were forced to sit at home, with no means of making an income and providing for their families. The ANC had a chance to reset the economy and intervene in the state for the benefit of the masses, but it failed to do so.”

Freedom Day I Celebrations under the theme “Consolidating and Safeguarding Democratic Gains”