As the country marks the 29th anniversary of the first democratic elections, the Gauteng provincial government will celebrate Freedom Day at the Huntersfield Stadium in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni.

The celebrations are being held in Ekurhuleni which is home to freedom stalwarts including Chris Hani, OR Tambo, Bertha Gxowa, Margaret Gazo and Sam Ntuli.

The provincial government leadership will be addressing the event.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance says it will use the Freedom Day celebrations to reflect on service delivery priorities. The party will be in Nyanga on the Cape Flats today.

Spokesperson Solly Malatsi says the DA will also chart a way forward for a better future, free from chaos and corruption that is locking people out of opportunities.

“The DA will also use this event to reflect on key projects under way delivered to communities. This event will be addressed by the Interim DA Youth Leader, Nicholas Nyati, Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, and the Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA Youth Western Cape Chairperson, Donovan Nelson, and Tami Jackson, DA Youth Cape Metro Chairperson.”

Freedom Day I John Kani reflects on the state of SA 29 years later:

Also some Military Veterans in Mbombela, Mpumalanga have raised concerns about lack of progress in the payment of pension who mostly are without any form of pension and are unemployed.

The Military Veterans Pension benefit was introduced as part of a package of interventions aimed at improving the plight of former liberation armies.

The veterans accuse government of neglecting them.

Veteran Bongani Mamba says most of them are living in squalor.

“From 1994 until today are still a lot of military veterans who still don’t have houses, you look at the question of medical, the former statutory forces they have medical including their beneficiaries they actual benefit but in terms of the non-statutory forces, only you as member that actually have access to medical facilities.”

Freedom Day I Celebrations under the theme “Consolidating and Safeguarding Democratic Gains”