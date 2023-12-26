231 babies born on Christmas Day at public health facilities in WC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness says 231 babies were born on Christmas Day at public health facilities around the province.

The department’s assistant director, Dwayne Evans, says it is important for parents to physically and mentally take care of their babies.

“The first 1000 days of a child’s life from conception is critical for their development. The physical, social, and bone development is a once-in-a life time opportunity. It’s essential to support your child’s development through adequate nutrition, immunisation and reading. We congratulate parents on their new arrivals on Christmas day.”