The Christmas spirit is in the air in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape, with Christmas tree decorations and lights twinkling festively all over Friendly City. One house, in Rowallan Park, is shining brighter than the other houses, and it’s for a good cause.

It’s not just about the lights and Christmas, but also about raising funds for the non-profit organisation preventing cruelty against animals, the SPCA.

Every night, Rowan Street becomes a hive of activity as people from all over the Metro visit the house. Some of the activities include a motorbike drive-through, Santa Clause, and a snowmaker machine, which is popular among children.

As Christmas is time for family and gifts, the house has brought a sense of unity amongst the community of Gqeberha.

The lights will remain switched on until the end of the month.

Christmas fever in Gqeberha