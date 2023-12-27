Over 1 700 Christmas babies this year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale has confirmed that the country had 1708 babies that were born on Christmas Day compared to 1414 delivered in 2022.

Mohale says this number consists of 840 baby boys and 868 baby girls.

Gauteng recorded the highest number of babies born on 25 December at 378.

“The Department of Health congratulates the health workers, especially the midwives for successful and safe delivery of these bundles of joy, and wishes all parents, including more than 145 teen mothers all the best throughout parenting journey. The department is scaling up human milk banking for survival and healthy growth for babies born to mothers who are unable to breastfeed to ensure no baby is deprived nutritious breastmilk.”

Meanwhile, Department of Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza said registering a child at birth is key for the future of the child.

The Department opened 52 Home Affairs offices in health facilities in KwaZulu-Natal.