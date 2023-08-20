African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says 23 South Africans stuck in Niger will be evacuated, following last month’s coup in that country and the refusal of the military junta to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

He was speaking in his capacity as ANC leader on the sidelines of the party’s National Working Committee renewal programme with the Gauteng region at the Turffontein Racecource, South of Johannesburg on Saturday.

Ramaphosa says South Africa is extremely concerned with what is happening in Niger and has condemned the coup.

Full interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa:



Earlier this month, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor said SA was troubled by the current developments in Niger and that it’s the fourth coup in the West African region.

“Its clear we need to be doing much more, I think we need to see a more robust reaction from the African Union. I think the voice of the peace and security council should be louder, and I think it’s time we considered a more formal intervention, it might be through a standby force to ensure there is peace and we have a return to democracy in Niger.”