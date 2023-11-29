2021 alleged unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma to be sentenced

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

One of the key alleged instigators of the 2021 civil unrest, Mdumiseni Zuma, is set to be sentenced today at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma, 36, was found guilty in September on charges of committing public violence and incitement to commit arson.

The charges are linked to the widespread looting and destruction that occurred at the Pietermaritzburg Brookside Shopping Mall during the unrest. At the time of the incident, Zuma served as a security guard at the mall.

Zuma’s guilty verdict followed a trial that shed light on his role in the turmoil. During his testimony, Zuma admitted to recording a video encouraging people to participate in the looting, but he claimed it was a prank and insisted that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The court is expected to consider the gravity of Zuma’s actions and the impact they had on the community in determining an appropriate sentence.

The state wants a maximum sentence for alleged July unrest instigator:

VIDEO | The Pietermaritzburg Regional Court has found Mdumiseni Zuma guilty of incitement to commit public violence, and incitement to commit arson. #Julyunrest https://t.co/PEJZaqHqvT pic.twitter.com/xSZ96ZEHGn — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 8, 2023