In a significant development, the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court has handed down a conviction to Mdumiseni Zuma, marking the first instance of an individual being sentenced in connection with the 2021 civil unrest.

Zuma was found guilty on two counts; incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson. These charges are linked to the destruction of the Brookside Shopping Mall in Pietermaritzburg during the widespread unrest in 2021.

The court has set the matter for sentencing, scheduling the next hearing for October 9, 2023. The verdict has garnered considerable attention and implications for other individuals facing similar charges related to the civil unrest.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), provided insight into the conviction, explaining, “Zuma has been convicted of contravening two sections of the Riotous Assemblies Act. One section pertains to inciting people to gather and disturb the peace, while the other involves inciting people to commit public violence.”

However, Ramkisson-Kara noted that Zuma was acquitted of the arson charge. In the state’s address leading up to the judgment, the prosecutor had argued that the arson charge was essentially duplicating the second and first charges.

The outcome of this case holds considerable significance as it sets a legal precedent in addressing individuals allegedly involved in inciting and participating in the civil unrest that shook South Africa in 2021. It may have far-reaching implications for future cases linked to the unrest.

State wants maximum sentence for alleged July unrest instigator

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

#sabcnews The instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma will have to wait another month for his sentence. pic.twitter.com/F4x7eE6a6e — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) September 8, 2023

#sabcnews The pmb Regional court is expected to hand down judgement in the matter of one of the alleged instigators of the 2021 civil unrest, Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma. He pleaded not guilty to charges of incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson. pic.twitter.com/BIIKqG3115 — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) September 8, 2023