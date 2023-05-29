The organisers of the iconic Slave Route Challenge say the 11th edition of the race in Cape Town was a great success. After a break in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, runners took to the streets to raise awareness about the history and heritage of Mother City.

This year’s edition has attracted nearly 7000 runners.

The Slave Route challenge starts at the City Hall, through District 6, Gardens, Company Gardens, Wale Street, BoKaap, DHL Stadium, Fort Wynyard, CBD and back.

One of the founders of the race, Achmat Jacobs says, “This was the idea of establishing the race, to get a broader community not only for our previously disadvantaged runners but also to get other runners as part of it. To learn about our historic cultures, about slave history.”

Historic Slave Route Challenge attracts 7 000 runners in Cape Town:

