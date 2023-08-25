The World Food Programme (WFP) is sounding the alarm about the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo where 1.5-million people face emergency levels of food insecurity.

The United Nation’s Food Agency cites ongoing political instability and armed conflicts, that have devastated food production and distribution systems. Malnutrition already affects 4.4 million people in the country.

WFP Country Director, Peter Musoko says displacement of people, destruction of infrastructure and disruption of agricultural activities have led to widespread food shortages and increased vulnerability to hunger.

He says the conflict in eastern DRC is an interlinked crisis, affecting food insecurity, malnutrition, health, education, access to clean water and shelter.

The Agency requires $728 million for its response efforts in the eastern regions of the country, but faces a staggering funding gap of $567 million dollars, equivalent to 78% of required funds for the next six months.

