South African women need to be empowered and taught that it is okay to say NO when they do not want to engage in any sexual activity. This is the predominant message highlighted in the SABC’s “No Means No” campaign aimed at tackling the dire situation and scourge of femicide and rape in South Africa.

SABC Education’s Neo Nthite says the year-long campaign aims to reach as many people as possible to start taking an active stand against rape and femicide.

Nthite also emphasises the importance of parents and society at large teaching boys from a young age to respect the rights of women, and learning to back off when they hear the word “No”.

South Africa has one of the highest incidences of rape in the world with police statistics suggesting that someone is raped every 35 seconds.

Watch Nthithe as she unpacks the SABC Education “No Means No” campaign: