The Proteas top order made big contributions against Pakistan in the second One Day International played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Four South African batsmen reached half-centuries with skipper Temba Bavuma knocking 92 runs.

The Proteas won by 17 runs to level the three-match series one-all.

🔸 Four fifties in the South Africa camp

🔸 A blazing cameo from David Miller

🔸 Fakhar Zaman’s record knock South Africa level series after a thrilling second ODI.#SAvPAK report 👇 — ICC (@ICC) April 4, 2021

The Proteas were off to a good start, which they sustained to set a mammoth 342 run target.

Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock looked good with the bat but their partnership came to an end in the 10th over.

Markram was dismissed for 39 from 34 balls off Faheem Ashraf’s delivery. After Markram’s wicket, de Kock and Temba Bavuma steered the South African innings.

The impressive combination also saw de Kock complete his 500 runs against Pakistan.

They put up a 114-run partnership for the second wicket to give South Africa a strong platform.

Just 20 balls short of a century, de Kock was removed by Haris Rauf in the 31st over for 80.

Despite the big wicket, the Proteas did not drop their heads.

Bavuma reached his 50 in the 32nd over, while Rassie van der Dussen followed up his half-century to finally reach a quick 60 off 37 balls to put South Africa in command.

Van der Dussen who struck six boundaries added 101 runs with Bavuma from just 69 deliveries for the third wicket.

Bavuma continued his fine run but failed to reach the three-figures after being dismissed on 92.

It was a heartbreak for the skipper as his ambitious shot went as far as deep midwicket caught by Babar Azam from Rauf’s ball.

Rauf managed to pick up a few late wickets, but it was David Miller who further damaged Pakistan.

He reached 50 runs from 27 balls, taking 19 runs off Shaheen Afridi in the final over.

In reply, Pakistan had a sloppy start losing four-wicket before reaching the 100 run mark.

Imam-ul-Haq was the first to return to the pavilion from a Lungi Ngidi delivery.

Anrich Nortje who took four for 51on Friday continued his form taking three quick wickets, removing Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Damish Aziz.

Despite Pakistan losing more wickets Fakhar Zaman piled on the runs to reach his 14 century in ODI from 106 balls.

He continued his fine form to smash the boundry on a few occasions to reach 150 runs.

At this stage, the Proteas attack was giving away runs reviving the visitor’s hope of a win.

It was becoming a concern with Zaman hitting boundaries with ease. But they managed to contain their opponents removing Zaman with a run-out just seven runs shy of reaching his 200.

His dismissal certainly assured the Proteas victory as they finished 324 for nine.