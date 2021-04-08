KwaZulu-Natal’s first premier, Dr Frank Mdlalose, will be laid to rest in a special provincial funeral at Madadeni in Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Various leaders have paid tribute to the 89-year-old Dr Mdlalose and praised his role in peace negotiations in the province in the early 1980s.

Dr Mdlalose’s family says that their father loved them and stayed within his Madadeni community to serve it as a doctor.

KwaZulu-Natal’s first Premier Dr Frank Mdlalose remembered:

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi revealed that Dr Mdlalose died of COVID-19 related complications and that his wife was also admitted to hospital for the virus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted Dr Mdlalose a provincial official funeral at the request of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. The funeral service is expected to be held at the Anglican Hall in Madadeni.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala @sziks to deliver eulogy at late former Premier Dr Frank Themba Mdlalose’s funeral KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala will tomorrow, Thursday, 8th April 2021, deliver the eulogy at the Special Provincial Official Funeral of the late Dr Frank Themba Mdlalose. pic.twitter.com/6PUKPRzraT — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) April 7, 2021

Prof Bheki Mngomezulu reflects on KZN’s first premier Frank Mdlalose’s legacy: