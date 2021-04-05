KwaZulu-Natal’s first premier Dr Frank Mdlalose will receive a provincial official funeral. This was revealed by Premier Sihle Zikalala when he visited the Mdlalose family in Madadeni, outside Newcastle, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Mdlalose died at the weekend of COVID-19 complications at the age of 89.

Zikalala says Mdlalose laid the foundation for peace in the province.

“Baba Mdlalose he was a leader who respected himself and also respected everyone, he cared for people he was the first Premier of KwaZulu-Natal and he was able to work with all political parties and he was also part of building peace foundation in KZN, we also would like to that President Ramaphosa that he has granted our request to honour Dr. Mdlalose with a state funeral, we felt we would not be able to honour him however we will try to emulate how he lead and respected people,” says the Premier.

The governing ANC agrees with Zikalala.

“He will be remembered for his tireless efforts to bring peace to KZN following a long and proctracted period of bloody conflict between the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the broader democratic movement. The people of KZN will treasure his memory as a champion of peace,” says the governing party.

Prior to the democratic dispensation, Mdlalose served as Minister of Interior in the then KwaZulu government. He was also an IFP national chairperson at some stage.

KwaZulu-Natal EFF chairperson, Vusi Khoza, says, “We know him as one of the pioneers since he led even before democracy in this province. We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the Mdlalose family and relatives and indeed to the whole KZN for the passing of this long-serving leader and servant of the people.”

KwaZulu-Natal Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Francois Rodgers, says the former premier had his work cut out for him.

“You know that was the start of democracy so it would have been a challenging time for anybody. But I think Frank’s leadership style and I think his interest in the community and the belief he had in the people of KZN and for putting people of KZN first, I think that stood in really good stead in his duties and responsibilities as the first Premier of KZN in the new democracy,” adds Rodgers.

A look at Dr Mdlalose’s political life:

Mdlalose’s family has expressed their gratitude for the happy life they shared with him. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren say in a statement they are proud of the work he did as a politician and as a medical doctor in Newcastle. Mdlalose had asked them a month ago to gather every Saturday as a family. The family says despite his many comorbidities, Mdlalose had a good life to reach the age of 89.