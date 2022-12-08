The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of News 24’s Karyn Maughan is an abuse of processes and blatant intimidation of a journalist.

This was among the submissions made by Sanef in its application to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to have the forum admitted as amicus curiae or “friend of the court’ in the matter between former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Billy Downer and Maughan.

Thursday’s court proceedings below:

In arguing why Sanef can assist the court in determining the matter, Advocate Max du Plessis, referred to what he says was the online vitriol and threats Maughan has received.

Zuma earlier this year instituted a private prosecution against Downer and Maughan for allegedly making public his medical records.

The Helen Suzman Foundation, the Campaign for Free Expression and Media Monitoring Africa, are also applying to be admitted as friends of the court.