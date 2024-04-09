Zuma’s private prosecution case back in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scores of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party supporters have gathered at a park near the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, where former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution case is expected to be heard on Tuesday morning.

Zuma is charging the Lead Prosecutor in his corruption trial – Advocate Billy Downer of illegally leaking his confidential doctor’s note to journalist Karyn Maughan during the arms deal corruption case.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili set it down as a holding date in November last year. This was pending Zuma’s attempts to appeal two High Court rulings against the private prosecution of Advocate Downer and Maughan.

He alleges that a confidential doctor’s letter was illegally leaked to Maughan.

However, both the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court dismissed Zuma’s efforts to appeal an order invalidating the private prosecution, and later an order to enforce the invalidation.

VIDEO: Former President Zuma’s private prosecution bid postponed:

Tents have been erected where Zuma is expected to address his supporters following today’s court appearance.

