Former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution bid against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed to May 26 at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Last week, the President was granted an interim interdict to halt Zuma from giving any further effect to his private prosecution bid against him, pending his review application in May.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the chief registrar of the High Court said this matter was not on the roll today. However, after some negotiations, Judge Ishmael Mohammed agreed to attend to the matter.

Zuma is represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu and Advocate Zandile Mshololo. Also present is former SAA Chairperson, Dudu Myeni and the former member of the African National Congress (ANC) Carl Niehaus.

–Additional reporting Abongile Dumako

Zuma vs Ramaphosa: