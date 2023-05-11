Former President Jacob Zuma will oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to secure a final interdict against his private prosecution.

Ramaphosa is seeking a final interdict that will prevent his predecessor from pursuing a private prosecution against him now or in the future.

In the heads of argument filed before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, Zuma submits that the prayer for a final interdict is a non-starter, arguing that Ramaphosa has “countless alternative remedies” either before the civil court or before the criminal court itself.

Zuma is imploring the court to not grant, what he terms, the “drastic remedy of a final interdict”.

Zuma is attempting to haul Ramaphosa to the criminal court over the alleged leak of his health records in his corruption trial. The former President alleges the President failed to act on the alleged breach which he argues compromised the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and by extension, the criminal justice system as a whole.

The President, however, has previously clarified that he reported the matter to the Minister of Justice to report to the Legal Practice Council (LPC).

The pair will see the final round of their legal showdown play out in the Gauteng High Court on May 17 and 18.

Last week, President Ramaphosa sought final interdict against Zuma’s private prosecution bid:

