Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is delivering the OR Tambo Public lecture at the University of Fort Hare’s Alice Campus on Friday. Zondo’s lecture focuses on justice, democracy and the rule of law will become part of the lecture series.

Former speakers include former and current heads of state, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa.

The dean of law at Fort Hare, Prof Mxukisi Njotini says the lecture aims to give a clear understanding of the impact of democracy and the role of justice in society.

“We can ask the question, does law triumph justice, if so, does democracy have a role to play in the later regard? And if the answer is yes, what is that the democracy can play? These questions inform the discussions we are having today. They particularly touch on the theme of this public lecture,” says Zondo.

VIDEO: Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s OR TAMBO Public lecture at the University of Fort Hare: