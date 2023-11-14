CASAC expresses concern over Chief Justice’s recent public remarks

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) has expressed concern over Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recent public remarks.

This follows an interview where Zondo shared his views on topics, including the implementation of the recommendations of the State Capture Commission, judicial misconduct as well as the pending prosecution of former President Jacob Zuma.

Zondo also recently shared his views during his appearance at the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council conference last week.

In a statement on Tuesday, CASAC says it regards the Chief Justice’s remarks as “unfortunate and ill-advised”.

The body, highlights, among other things Zondo’s concerning remarks regarding the pending arms deal corruption trial of former President Zuma as well as his insinuation that Zuma may, in future, benefit from a remission of sentence if tried and convicted.

CASAC is of the view that the Chief Justice’s remarks in the interview crossed the boundaries of acceptable speech by judges and should be reproached.