Zimbabwe presidential hopefuls are filing their papers today before a so-called nomination court. These include incumbent Emerson Mnangagwa, who is also the ZANU-PF leader.

The leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa, and former minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, will be contesting the presidential election for the first time.

Kasukuwere is a former ZANU-PF member who was part of the late former President Robert Mugabe’s cabinet and lost his position after Mugabe was forced out of office by the military.

Kasukuwere says he wants to bring change to Zimbabwe.

“I’m excited to be joining the Presidential race. I’m coming to you today to say I’m available for this duty. I am excited that I will be in Zimbabwe and I’ll be doing it in my country. My coming back to play a part in politics and participate in these elections is also meant to ensure that we send a very clear message to the world that Zimbabwe is there for all of us. Zimbabwe is a place where we can see our hopes and dreams succeed. “

SABC International News Editor, Sophie Mokoena says there have been mixed emotions from Zimbabweans regarding Saviour Kasukuwere’s candidacy: