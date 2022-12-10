The former African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Tony Yengeni has been disqualified from contesting any National Executive Committee (NEC) positions at the party’s National Conference, which will start on Friday next week.

The ANC’s Electoral Committee wrote to Yengeni to inform him on Friday following its process of vetting nominees.

It says it has based its decision on information that Yengeni was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of fraud in a case related to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.

The former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has also been disqualified but she will appeal against the decision.

