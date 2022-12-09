African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Bathabile Dlamini intends to appeal the decision to disqualify her from being nominated for a position in the committee.

Dlamini garnered over 800 nominations from the party’s branches to sit as an additional member of the ANC’s top leadership structure.

Nazoke the fight is on you are in the list second time and you are told stories after the process is complete pic.twitter.com/rJXKWgeOY1 — Bathabile Dlamini (@sbahlesonke0) December 8, 2022

The party’s Electoral Committee, following a vetting process, has however found that Dlamini is ineligible to do so.

This is because of her conviction for perjury early this year in the SASSA grants crisis case of 2017.

“Yes, we do have a letter from the lawyers and we have just reminded her that as much as she is dissatisfied with the verdict. She has a right to appeal, she has the right to exercise that right any time and the Electoral Committee will look at the merits of the case,” Secretary of the Electoral Committee Livuwani Matshila explains.

NEC meeting

Meanwhile, the ANC National Executive Committee met a week before its 55th national conference.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe updates: