Workers demand removal of Matjhabeng mayor

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) has described the executive mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality Thanduxolo Khalipha as a rogue element. This was expressed during the handing over of the memorandum at the municipality’s office complex in Welkom.

Workers demand the removal of Khalipha citing arrogance and disrespect.

This is about the third time SAMWU members march in Matjhabeng in a period of four months. Angry workers want the executive mayor out.

While speaking at the march organized by SAMWU, the union’s provincial general secretary, Dumisane Magagula, says some municipal workers have been suspended while others have not been paid. Magagula says they demand government’s intervention to save the financially strained municipality.

“We don’t agree with the President of South Africa, when he calls this mayor the national executive mayor. This is a rogue element. This mayor has run this municipality down. As we speak workers are not paid, shop stewards are suspended, nothing is happening in this municipality. You can go closer, all you see is just security guards that are paid millions a month and the municipality does not have money.”

Legal route

SAMWU, alongside trade union federation, COSATU have vowed to take the legal route should the Minister of Co-operative Governance Thembi Nkadimeng and Chairperson of National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Amos Masondo disregard their demands. COSATU General Secretary Solly Phetoe says the municipality is financially strained as Khalipha has been interfering with the Municipality’s administrative issues.

Phetoe also adds that the municipality must be put under provincial administration.

“There are issues or allegations against this municipality. I’m sure you’ve seen in the newspapers. There are issues of labour matters in terms of not adjusting salaries of workers, dismissing workers as much as he needs. And mayor, he’s supposed to be a political head and not an administrator. He is interfering on administrative issues. Our call as COSATU is very simple, this mayor must be removed.”

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Chairperson of NCOP did not show up to receive the memorandum as expected and the municipality was not available for comment.