The National Women’s Day Commemoration will now be hosted at the Union Buildings in Tshwane rather than Khayelitsha in Cape Town, according to the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture, due to the ongoing South African National Taxi Council (Santaco)’s strike in the Western Cape, which started last week.

A man has been shot and killed and three others injured in Nyanga on the Cape Flats amid the ongoing taxi strike in the province.

Several vehicles have been torched and other shooting incidents that are allegedly related to the strike have been reported.

The Department says the change in venue for the national Women’s Day event was necessitated by the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town, where Khayelitsha has been deemed a high security risk area.

The event will begin with a symbolic walk from Sammy Marks to the Union Buildings.

The formal programme is set to begin thereafter and will include a keynote address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.