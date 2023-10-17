Women urged to undergo regular mammograms for early cancer detection

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

About 19.4 million women from 15 years and older are at risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. That’s according to the Cancer Association of South Africa.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, health experts are urging women to undergo regular mammograms to increase the likelihood of early detection.

Saiesha Juggoo from Jackpersad and Partners, a specialist diagnostic radiology practice, unpacks how mammograms remain one of the most valuable imaging modalities for breast cancer screening.

“You need to know what’s normal for your body. We encourage women to become familiar with their own bodies, to do a self-examination and to get to know the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. The early detection is key to successful treatment and increases the survival rate. I suggest you do a simple monthly self-examination for anything that might be unusual. You know your body best.”

PODCAST | Specialist radiologists stresses the importance of undergoing regular mammograms:

Support system

A cancer survivor has emphasised the importance of a good support system in beating the disease.

59-year-old Abigail Phakisi was diagnosed with type 2 breast cancer last year. She had her right breast removed and underwent chemotherapy.

Phakisi was among the women who took part in the Pink Walk in Bloemfontein during the weekend as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities.

She says treatment was not easy but the support kept her going.

More details in the report below:

-Additional reporting by Makgala Masiteng