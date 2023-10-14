Early detection of cancer can save lives: Cansa

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Free State Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) representative, Jeanne Rawlinson, says early detection of the disease can save lives.

She was speaking during the breast cancer awareness walk in Bloemfontein.

This is part of activities this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The theme of the walk is “No one should face breast cancer alone”.

Rawlinson says the aim of the walk is also to raise funds to support the affected communities.

“If we are looking at this month specifically October month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one in every four women is being affected by cancer and I think that’s why these kinds of initiatives are important. Because one in every four women is a shocking statistic.”

A cancer survivor has emphasized the importance of a good support system in beating the disease. 59-year-old Abigail Phakisi was diagnosed with type 2 breast cancer last year.

She had her right breast removed and underwent chemotherapy.

Phakisi was among the women who took part in the Pink Walk in Bloemfontein as part of Breast Cancer Month activities.

She says treatment was not easy but the support kept her going.

“It’s better for it to be detected early so that you can get a proper treatment because it’s for instance type four cancer. The problem with it in a that there’s no guarantee after removing the lump that it won’t come back. And it’s better if the breast is removed. It’s called removal of the cancer completely so that it does not spread to other areas.”