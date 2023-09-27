Zoleka Mandela, a cancer activist, author, and the 43-year-old granddaughter of anti-apartheid icons Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, lost her fight with cancer on September 25, 2023. Her death fell one day before her grandmother’s birthday, Madikizela-Mandela would have turned 87 this year.

According to a statement released by the family, Zoleka died after being admitted to hospital on the 18th September for ongoing treatment for cancer of the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord. It also stated that recent scans had revealed significant disease progression, including lung fibrosis and several blood clots.

Infographic on Zoleka’s life journey as an author and cancer activist:

<br /> ZOLEKA MANDELA by SABC Digital News