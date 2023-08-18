The woman convicted of kidnapping baby Zephany Nurse from Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town in 1997, has been placed on parole.

Lavona Solomon raised the child as her own. She was convicted of kidnapping, fraud, and of contravening the Children’s Act.

Solomon was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. She has now served seven years of her sentence.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says, “Correctional Services is able to confirm the decision of correctional supervision and parole board, as it placed inmate Lavona Solomon. (She) is on parole effectively from the 18th of August 2023. She will be taken into our system of community corrections where she will serve the remainder of the sentence until 2026, expected to comply with the specific set of parole conditions. Basically, this means that she will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day, not allowed to leave the district where she is residing.”