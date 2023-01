Dr Randall Ortel grew up in Manenberg on the Cape Flats, a suburb notorious for gang violence, murder and drug smuggling, but he’s proof that you can be defined by more than where you come from.

He matriculated from Rhodes High School in Mowbray and now has two medical degrees, including his recently completed master’s degree from the University of Cape Town, where he also lectures. He also works as a medic at Groote Schuur Hospital.

Dr Randall Ortel shares his journey: