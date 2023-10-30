Wits student kidnapping case set for Tuesday court appearance

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The case against seven men accused of kidnapping an 18-year-old Wits University student is expected to resume in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The seven were arrested last month at the Denver hostel in Johannesburg. They are facing charges of kidnapping, extortion, and attempted murder.

The state is opposing bail because two of the seven applicants have pending cases on charges of kidnapping.

The student was allegedly lured through a dating site called Grindr.

The accused allegedly demanded R30 000 from his family for his safe return.

