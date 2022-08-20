Mngomezulu has put blamed the confusion around the rightful heir to the kingship on the mixture of western and African traditions.

This is what you get when you mix culture that is African tradition and customs and you mix it with Western cultures. You are bound to get this kind of conflict whereby the two don’t mix. Ordinarily, whenever a king has passed on the family would then decide who the next king will be and that has nothing to do with courts and it has nothing to do with government,” says Mngomezulu.

“But then because we are living under the current political dispensation, those processes are then brought together. But we have just seen what the result is, because on the one hand you have a cultural event that is taking place and on the other hand you have a legal process that is looming and this is not supposed to be happening. Because will or no will, the reality of the matter is that the family has to decide who the next heir to the throne will be.” University of Western Cape’s Professor Bheki Mngomezulu speaks to SABC News’s Chriselda Lewis:

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has begun hearing arguments for an urgent interdict brought by Amazulu Princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma. They have filed court papers to interdict King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s pre-coronation ceremony, which is already underway.

Professor Bheki Mngomezulu on Ukungena Esibayeni kweSilo:



Meanwhile, the legal representative for President Cyril Ramaphosa Advocate Marumo Moerane has argued there is no urgency in this application. He says it is self-created urgency on the part of the applicants.

Moerane has asked the court to dismiss the matter with costs.

He further told the court that Ramaphosa was not properly served, but only made aware of the interdict via a third party.