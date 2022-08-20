Thousands of people from different parts of the country and neighouring countries have descended to Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal for the pre-coronation rituals of AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini. This comes as an urgent application for an interdict to halt the rituals is being heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The urgent application has been filled by princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma.

Several AmaZulu regiments are singing traditional songs in the Palace precinct. The meaning of some of these songs is about the ongoing battle surrounding the succession debate.

Despite today’s urgent court application, sacred pre-coronation rituals for King MisuZulu kaZwelithini are ongoing.

An official programme meant to deliver well wishes to the new Monarch is still expected later today.

Heavy police presence as crowds stream in for King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's pre-coronation ceremony:



AmaZulu princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma have filed court papers to interdict King Misuzulu Zulu kaZwelithini’s pre-coronation ceremony pending the outcome of the Supreme Court of Appeal application.

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted AmaZulu Queen Sibongile Zulu and her daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma leave to appeal a Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling that earlier dismissed her application to half of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate.

The princesses were challenging the validity of the late Amazulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will, claiming it was forged.

Amabutho sing as they wait for the king

Meanwhile, the son of the late AmaZulu Chief Calalakubo Khawula says the traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi had tasked his father to collect the cows that would be used to pay lobola to the late mother of King MisuZulu kaZwelithini.

Mntomuhle Khawula says his father collected more than 100 cows which he took to the palace to pay lobola for Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.

Khawula says Saturday’s ritual ceremony is the fulfillment of the work of his father and other chiefs.

