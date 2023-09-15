The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape says young people are reluctant to participate in elections due to a lack of confidence in democratic institutions.

The commission is hosting a workshop in Cape Town with Student Representative Council members from higher education institutions in the province.

The workshop is intended to engage youth leadership on the importance of participation in democracy.

IEC Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse says, “The fact that, to a large extent, people are losing trust in our institutions. But I think it’s also important to not just sit back and say, ‘Well, I don’t trust these guys,’ and not do anything about it. It’s about regaining that agency. At the end of the day, it’s our government. It’s our responsibility to make sure that the representatives that are there represent the needs of the citizens. To the extent that if you feel that you need to make the change, go out there and vote and make that particular change.'”