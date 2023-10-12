Western Cape police successfully seize firearms in crackdown

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Western Cape police are reporting significant progress in their ongoing efforts to recover firearms used by alleged criminals in the commission of serious and violent crimes.

According to Police Spokesperson FC van Wyk, recent operations have resulted in the confiscation of nine firearms, including three homemade weapons, in separate incidents across the region.

Van Wyk emphasised that intelligence-driven operations have played a crucial role in leading police officers to locations where these firearms were seized. The success of these operations highlights the determination of law enforcement to curb criminal activities involving firearms.

One notable operation took place in Bardale, Mfuleni, where police executed a search and discovered four 9mm pistols along with a cache of ammunition. In addition to the firearms, a substantial quantity of drugs with an estimated street value exceeding R45,000 was also uncovered.

As a result of these findings, a 43-year-old individual was taken into custody. The suspect faces charges related to the possession of prohibited firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, drug dealing, and drug possession.

In addition to this arrest, five other suspects were apprehended in connection with various incidents, further strengthening law enforcement’s resolve to address the use of firearms in criminal activities within the Western Cape.

#sapsWC The constant fight against the illegal possession of firearms in the hands of criminal who use it in the commission of serious and violent crime, led to the arrests of several suspects for the possession of these firearms in the Province on 10/10. #GunsOffTheStreet SW… pic.twitter.com/i1LEWFM7TL — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 11, 2023