More than 130 000 people have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the province.

The Western Cape Department of Health is pleading with residents to help curb the imminent third wave of COVID-19 infections. The provincial government says it is aiming to administer 60 000 COVID-19 vaccines this week.

The Western Cape has been gradually scaling up its vaccine roll out programme since the first vaccination was administered in February.

Speaking during a digital media briefing, Premier Alan Winde says the province is on track to achieve its vaccination target of 60 000 doses for this week.

“The commitment for the numbers reached this week is 60 000 and we are well on track and in actual fact, exceeding those targets every single day. This week I was out in Malmesbury, in Wesbank and I must say to all of those frontline workers who are now in our vaccination sites, thank you very much for what you are doing; I really do appreciate it because it is helping that experience of our citizens as they go through the system.”

How and when will the rollout take place in our non-Metro districts?

Affluent areas main drivers for increase in cases

Head of the provincial Department of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says numbers are rising and figures show that affluent areas are currently the main drivers of an increase in numbers of COVID-19 infections.

Western Cape experiences a resurgence of COVID-19 infections:

“We are calling on the whole of government, the whole of society, to help us flatten the third wave and we have now systematically scaled up our Phase Two capacity to administer vaccines over the next two weeks, in a sequential manner, in each of the geographic areas. What we now need to do, is to mobilise and assist everyone over 60 to be able to register.”

Vaccinations are continually increasing daily, but the hold on the delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is hampering the speed at which more roll out is taking place.

The Western Cape currently has around 4 400 active COVID-19 cases.