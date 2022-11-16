Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members from various branches in the Mangaung region, Free State, say they’re tired of allowing interim structures to lead them. This comes as divisions within the party continue deepening.

Some branch members are concerned about many issues including, conference processes being rigged and the Interim Regional Committee tampering with the nomination packages.

Concerned party members, Mncedisi Ncokazi and Fannie Lelimo say, “We’re tired of leading interim committees. We want solid structures of the ANC to make sure we reach whatever resolutions of the conference that we have adopted. Because it has been 2, or 3 years now that we’ve been running on interim committees. We can’t be doing that as the ANC. The ANC is a structure that must be mandated by the branches and the branches are resolute on what they want,” explains Ncokazi.

Lelimo adds, “We received a report that there was an IEC here, and in that process of the IEC, we were informed reliably so, that our nomination forms were not submitted, were put aside by the IRC and we’re also questioning the standing of that IEC.”

Factions

ANC Factions in Mangaung are deepening. This is as the pressure is mounting for the province to hold its elective conference. The Free State is one of the two provinces that are yet to hold the provincial congresses

Now, some branches are accusing the IPC and Mangaung IRC of tampering with the nomination packages. Branches remain resolute that processes leading to the elective conference should be legit.

Divisions are also laid bare, within the Mangaung Interim structure. The dispute is over the alleged set date for the regional conference.

“Those accusations if they are there they’re not truthful because branches run their own processes. Once a branch process, which will produce a credible outcome, is complete, branches submit their sealed forms to the provincial office. So the region is not involved in that process,” explains the chairperson of the Mangaung Interim Region Committee, Lawrence Mathe.

The ANC IPC says it is attending to all grievances.

“The issues that have been raised have to be packaged and be attended to and also be taken to relevant areas for them to get attention. Of course, this is a crucial moment where sensitive issues should be attended to avoid unnecessary litigations, says ANC Free State interim committee, Oupa Khoabane.

The IPC has confirmed that it has adopted a new roadmap that might see the party holding its elective conference at the beginning of December.

Mangaung ANC members call for the disbandment of the interim committee:

Report by Makgala Masiteng SABC News.