The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) says it is unfortunate when internal matters have to be resolved in the courts of law.

It says however, members have a right to exercise their constitutional right if they want to take the party to court.

This comes after three members of the party in the Mangaung region threatened to interdict the national elective conference if their issues are not resolved.

The ANC NEC member and Free State deployee Lindiwe Zulu says without empowering branches and giving members a voice, the party will have problems.

Zulu says it’s unfortunate that members end up having to go to court instead of finding solutions within the party.

She was among NEC members who joined ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Letsema campaign to inspect two infrastructure development projects in Welkom.

President @cyrilramaphosa is leading the #Letsema campaign now underway in Matjhabeng – Free State Province. pic.twitter.com/xmduCNdBPp — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) October 8, 2022

“But of course I would like to say it’s very unfortunate that we end up having to [go to] court instead of finding solutions,” she adds.

Ramaphosa has promised Welkom residents that the party will continue fighting corrupt councillors and activities of bribery within the party.

He revealed that he will come back to assess the progress of the building of new toilets to 721 households.

“What I want to tell you is that, we are going ahead with our service delivery. We’re not going to turn back and the commitment is there on all levels. I’m very happy to be working with a team of ministers who hit the ground [running]. I’m very happy to be working with premier [Sisi Ntombela] who hit the ground [running] and goes all over, to do work for our people,” adds Ramaphosa.

Another ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu has defended the party’s Letsema campaign stating that it’s a prgramme that attends to service delivery issues.

Mchunu explains: “The main thing is that, [a] house was delivered, to somebody who needed it and that is the gist of the matter. We appreciate what was done to them. We will go on to deliver as the African National Congress, whether we’re wearing these t-shirts or we’re wearing suits, or we’re wearing overalls, it does not matter. We will deliver. This is what Letsema is about.”

Meanwhile, the ANC says the elections in Lesotho represent hope for people in the SADC region.

There are no signs of instability during the current Lesotho elections: Dr Tlohang Letsie

