KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board acting head of operations, Wayne Harrison, says weather conditions look favourable for the netting of sardines in the coming days. This comes after a good catch at Winkelspruit in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Thursday.

Harrison says recent heavy rainfall caused murky water off beaches, causing sardines to avoid several beaches..

“The sardine shoals moved further off-shore and now that the water visibility has cleared up and conditions are good again, these shoals are reappearing coming in from the deep sea to the shallow waters particularly from the Pennington area up through to Amazimtoti.

“From day to day things will vary. Yesterday was good day the sardine shoals all over the show. Now this morning things have become quiet and at the moment there’s possibly going to be an attempt to net sardine in the Pennington main beach area,” Harrison explains.

In related video below, Annual Sardine Run takes place in KZN South Coast: