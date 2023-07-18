The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board says it has seen an increase in the number of cases where rubbish is found in the stomachs of sharks. The organisation dissects dead sharks discovered in the course of their work. They were among a number of organisations that took part in a clean-up of the Durban Port on Mandela Day.

Globally, plastic pollution in the oceans poses a problem during recent heavy rains in areas in and around Durban. A lot of discarded plastic and vegetation washed into the port.

KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board marketing manager Nombuso Ngubane says they are seeing an increase in the number of cases where rubbish is found in the stomachs of sharks.

“We have found, in one shark, a construction hat, what we call Umaqalaba. We have found gumboots in some of the sharks’ stomachs. And in some of those sharks, we have even found tins. It just shows how negative the pollution is that goes into the sea. Sharks unfortunately do not have good eyesight, clear eyesight that can inform them that this type of material or this type of food that they are trying to eat, they are not supposed to take.”

“Bottled water distributor Aquelle says they organised the clean-up in the Durban port after doing more than 50 clean-ups across 30 municipalities over the past three years.”

Aquellé’s manager for corporate social initiatives, Gladson Songelwa, says, “We decided to focus more on the rivers, water streams, and wetlands for this Mandela Day to raise awareness, because when people lack knowledge, we do need to raise awareness. For example, if the rivers are dirty, people get to drink dirty water.”

Combating illegal dumping

As the world grapples with the problem of ever-increasing plastic waste, Durban’s Litter Boom Project is one of the environmental groups that are doing their bit in leaps and bounds to keep plastics out of rivers and on the sea. Litter boom coordinator Siphiwe Rakgabela says a comprehensive awareness programme is needed to combat illegal dumping.

“What needs to happen now is education in those areas. It’s not only English that is spoken there. There are other languages, like Swahili and all that. We need to start looking at those languages because these people are living in the same areas. We need to look at how many people are there speaking what language, and we need to try to educate people in their own language so they can understand. That is the mind change setting in these areas. And also asking those communities why they are dumping in the same spot.”

This is what some of the volunteers had to say about their efforts during the clean-up.

“It’s too much over here. The problem is, if you look at the places, everywhere else is dirty; you don’t know where to pick from,” says one of the volunteers.

Another volunteer says, “I think cleaning up the harbour is very essential for the ecosystem. I’ve been here for life. I grew up here, and it’s changed a lot. Not so many fish, and yes, people are really messing it up. It is very important to keep the beaches clean for the safety and health of our people and our visitors. You know when visitors come to have a good impression.”

As the volunteers picked up plastic bags, bottle caps, and pieces of polystyrene on grass verges and the banks of the port at low tide, clumps of plastic pollution could be seen floating in the water, some distance away.