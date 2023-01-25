The ruling African National Congress (ANC) says it plans to create more public engagements with all South Africans to discuss their problems.

The party hosted its Energy Dialogue at the University of Johannesburg to allow the public to directly engage public representatives on issues of energy.

The party’s Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, moderated the discussion, which was attended by ministers, academics, students, and business leaders.

The party has been under growing pressure from voters affected by regular power cuts for almost two decades.

Mbalula says the party seeks to resolve the country energy crisis.

” And even when our ministers are going astray in terms of transformation, there is no voice to listen to the different sectors. I hear a lot of young people, black, you know whom we have created, saying all sorts of things and all of that. And we don’t create platforms to engage with them. So this platform, as much as we’re theorising about the future, we are solution oriented. We are in a crisis. We agree. We are in a crisis.”

Mbalula has also urged different government departments to work together to resolve the energy crisis.

“I’m not interested to hear about the complaints. I see Mantashe is under attack. I can explain that attack where it come from, is under attack from a group of sections of our society. I can see that, but Eskom is run by De Ruyter and Eskom is under Pravin Gordhan. And Pravin Gordhan belongs to cabinet and both of them are ANC ministers. So, we don’t want contradiction in public. Tell the public what we are doing to resolve the problem we are in.”

ANC SG, Fikile Mbalula opens the party’s energy crisis dialogue: