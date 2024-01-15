WC addresses learner placements and budget constraints

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Western Cape Education Department is actively working to place 2,636 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners as teachers return to school. Education Minister David Maynier announced that late applications, numbering over 600, were received in the first week of this month.

Despite challenges, Maynier stated that 99.4% of learners were successfully placed by the end of the previous year. However, he anticipates an influx of additional applications in the coming weeks. The department is adapting to the evolving situation to ensure all learners receive proper placement.

Maynier acknowledged the impact of budget constraints, revealing that the WCED had to reduce its initial plan of constructing 21 new schools to building 10 due to a budget cut exceeding R700 million.

Schools in the Western Cape are set to reopen on Wednesday, marking the start of the new academic year.

