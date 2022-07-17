The Moqhaka local municipality in Kroonstad says it is working around the clock to restore water services to residents in Maokeng, Kroonstad after an interruption was caused by a burst pipe.

Municipality spokesperson, Dika Kheswa says they expect water to be restored on Sunday evening.

Moqkaka local municipality hereby informs the residents of Maokeng that water supply is currently interrupted and the interruption is as a result of a 500 millitres burst pipe that occurred in Westpark. The municipal employees are currently busy trying to resolve the problem and it is anticipated that the water supply will be restored before midnight.” says Kheswa.