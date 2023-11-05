Some Maokeng residents struggle to access houses and sites

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For years, some residents of Maokeng in Kroonstad have been waiting for sites to be allocated. Residents registered for sites as far back as 2006, while others paid for sites, the municipality failed to deliver.

Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi launched a more than R100 million bulk infrastructure project to service more than 5000 stands.

The housing backlog has seen years of protests and marches on the Moqhaka municipality. Resident, Tshidi Machoba bought her site in 2018 and to date has nothing to show.

She is forced to rent, paying about R4000 a month.

“My problem is I have a double stand so when we go to the municipality they say they are going to do the subdivisions. So the person who’s doing the subdivisions has resigned.”

Some members of the community say their cries have finally been heard but a shortage of housing is still a challenge in the area.

“I believe I’m part of the people who will be allocated sites in the new project because I’m one of the people who bought sites at the location and the MEC said the project will include those who bought sites at the location,” says a community member.

“We called the MEC of COGTA then for intervention until he became premier. Now we were engaging with the new MEC Ketso Makume. At some point we had to protest and close municipal offices but we are thankful that they are here,” adds another community member.

Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi is concerned about projects not being completed.

“The issue for us many is that we have communities that have been looking for sites as you say. Today we did a sod turning as we committed. Previously I got a report the MEC had to come and interact with the communities with people who wanted to evade the land. And they were saying you have promised as government to go and intervene provide those sites. The commitment from MEC is we will appoint a service providers to come and start the work.”

Minister Kubayi also handed over more than 400 title deeds.

