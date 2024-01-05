Water supply disruptions in parts of Tshwane due to pipeline leak

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of Colbyn, Deerness, Koedoespoort, and surrounding areas in Pretoria will experience water supply interruptions for most of the day. This is due to a major water leak on the main bulk pipeline, which supplies the Queenswood East and West Reservoirs.

The City of Tshwane’s spokesperson, Selby Bokaba, says plumbers are attending to the leak, which could take 20 hours to fix.

“It is estimated that the repair work will be completed within the next 20 hours. Water tankers have been arranged to service customers in the affected areas. The City apologises profusely for the inconvenience this unplanned interruption has caused.”

Unplanned water supply interruption affecting Queenswood and nearby areas. pic.twitter.com/LI0CQydMRe — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) January 4, 2024