Councillors, Joburg Water schedule to discuss ongoing water shortages

Councillors and Johannesburg Water will meet to discuss persisting water shortages in some parts of the city. The shortages are due to the power outage at the main Eikenhof Pumping Station. The affected areas include Soweto and Randburg, as well as suburbs that are in high-lying areas.

They have been without water for several days in the midst of a heatwave in Gauteng.

Nicole van Dyk, a councillor in Ward 99 in Johannesburg, says, “Ward councillors have a meeting at 10 o’clock this morning with Joburg Water to see what has transpired because it is very clear that the action plan that they put in place last night left us with just a little bit of hope, but clearly failed. We actually see more areas dry across the city again.”

As a heatwave continues to ravage Gauteng, some Johannesburg residents have been without water since last week. Some affected areas include Linden and Blairgowrie in the Randburg area. The bulk water supply company says it is working around the clock to resolve the matter.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says their technicians are on site with the assistance of the Rand Water team.

“Technical teams are currently reconfiguring the system and meeting on site. To bring Linden 1 to an acceptable level, in order to start stabilising supply. We are working with ward councillors for the coordination of water tankers to provide emergency water supply in the greater Randburg area.”

